PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 vaccine: Expert panel to review Pfizer, Serum, Bharat Biotech's emergency use applications today

After evaluation, the panel will recommend to the DCGI whether emergency use approval for the vaccine candidates should be granted or not.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:24 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

A Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) expert panel meeting on December 9 to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

The decision was taken after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to seek the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Click here for LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic

"Several points would be discussed in the meeting—for one, Bharat Biotech had changed its dosage during the trial. It had come to seek approval for the same. We will be reviewing this bit very carefully," sources told Business Standard.

Bharat Biotech changed the Covaxin dosage from 3 micrograms of antigen to 6 micrograms during the trial.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Explained: What is emergency use approval, why is it done, how is it done, grey areas, and more

The Indian arm of the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine from the drug regulator after the firm secured clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

The UK became the first country in the world to began immunizing its citizens against the viral disease when it rolled out Pfizer's vaccine on December 8.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India sought the nod for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

Follow Moneycontrol's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker here

After evaluation, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will give its recommendations to the DCGI on whether emergency use approval for the vaccine candidates should be granted.

Three COVID-19 vaccines—developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer—were under active consideration of India's drug regulator and an early licence was possible for all or any of them, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul said on December 8.

The same day, the Health Ministry released the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC)'s recommendation on prioritised population groups that need to be administered the vaccine first.

Read: Centre Releases List of People On Priority List for COVID-19 Vaccination: Here's Who Will Get A Shot First

According to the recommendation, more than one crore healthcare providers and workers in both private and public hospitals would be administered the vaccine.

Frontline workers, including personnel from state and central police, armed forces, home guards, civil defence and disaster management volunteers and municipal workers, will be administered a shot when it becomes available.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation #coronavirus #India #Pfizer #Serum Institute of India
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:02 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.