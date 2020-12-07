COVID-19 Vaccine | After Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation For Its Covaxin

the DCGI is likely to make a decision on their applications for emergency approval in another two weeks.(Image: Reuters)

After Pfizer and the Serum Institute of India (SII), Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, PTI reported.

On December 6, SII had applied to DCGI for emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Earlier, the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had become the first company to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, after securing such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

Sources also told CNN-News18 that a Subject Expert Committee is likely to meet on December 9 to discuss applications of Pfizer, SII as well as Bharat Biotech.

According to news agency PTI, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will also meet on December 9 to evaluate their applications.

Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate was in the news recently after Haryana minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for the trial and was administered a dose, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Vij was the first volunteer of Covaxin's phase-3 trial in Haryana which started in November. Bharat Biotech is testing the vaccine in a late stage trial on 25,800 volunteers across the country.