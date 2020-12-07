Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.92 lakh with 2,706 new cases

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | China's Sinovac Biotech has secured $515 million in funding from a local firm to double the production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, the companies said on Monday, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month. The investment deal also comes as Sinovac expands supply deals and trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac with more countries following positive results from early to mid-stage clinical trials.
Read more | Sinovac secures $515 million to boost COVID-19 vaccine production