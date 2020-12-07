PlusFinancial Times
December 07, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi COVID-19 Tally Zooms To 5.92 Lakh With 2,706 New Cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 9,644,222 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,182 deaths and 4,03,248 active cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 259th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 96,44,222 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,182 deaths. A total of 91,00,792 people have recuperated from COVID-19, as per latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 4,03,248 active cases in t
he country as of date, which comprises 4.03 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. This number is the lowest after 138 days - since July 2020. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.37 percent and the country has conducted 11,01,063 tests during the previous day. Globally, more than 6.7 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.35 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
  Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.92 lakh with 2,706 new cases
    Faithfuls wearing protective masks and maintaining social distance attend a mass before turning on the lights on the Christmas tree, at Church of the Sacred Heart, amid fears over rising numbers of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in downtown Amman, Jordan. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    HIGHLIGHTS
  • December 07, 2020 / 07:46 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | China's Sinovac Biotech has secured $515 million in funding from a local firm to double the production capacity of its coronavirus vaccine, the companies said on Monday, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month. The investment deal also comes as Sinovac expands supply deals and trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac with more countries following positive results from early to mid-stage clinical trials.

    Read more | Sinovac secures $515 million to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | New Covid -19 cases per million population reported in the last seven days in the country

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:07 AM IST

    Coronavirusin Delhi  LIVE Updates | Delhi records 2,706 new COVID-19 cases

    Delhi recorded 2,706 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday with a positivity rate below 4 percent, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital seems to be weakening. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday and Saturday had stood at 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent and 4.2 percent respectively. Over 73,000 tests were conducted on the previous day, while the positivity rate on Sunday was recorded at 3.68 percent. The active cases tally on Sunday dropped to 24,693 from 26,678, the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,92,250, while the recovery rate stood at over 94 percent. (PTI)

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

    US President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus. The president confirmed yesterday in an afternoon tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss. Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery. (AP)

  • December 07, 2020 / 07:02 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 259th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

