Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi COVID-19 tally zooms to 5.92 lakh with 2,706 new cases

December 07, 2020 / 07:19 AM IST

he country as of date, which comprises 4.03 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. This number is the lowest after 138 days - since July 2020. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.37 percent and the country has conducted 11,01,063 tests during the previous day. Globally, more than 6.7 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 15.35 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 259th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 96,44,222 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,182 deaths. A total of 91,00,792 people have recuperated from COVID-19, as per latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are 4,03,248 active cases in t