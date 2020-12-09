PlusFinancial Times
December 09, 2020 / 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 57 more COVID-19 patients die in Delhi; 3,188 fresh cases detected

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 97.03 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 261st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 97,03,770 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths. A total of 91,78,946 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are around 3,83,866 active cases in the country
, which comprise 3.96 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.59 percent. The country conducted 10.26 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 6.81 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 15.55 lakh have died so far.
  • December 09, 2020 / 08:53 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE Updates | Mexican president to wait turn for COVID-19 vaccine, gives rollout details

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday that he will wait his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, as officials detailed a plan that prioritizes healthcare workers and the elderly to receive the first doses.
    "I'm going to wait for it to correspond to me, for it to be my turn, according to the program," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, adding that healthcare workers must be protected first because they are risking their lives.
    Under the plan, 67-year-old Lopez Obrador will be in the fourth phase. People over 80 will be second in line after health workers, followed by those over 70, then those over 60. (Reuters)

  • December 09, 2020 / 08:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Pfizer vaccine moves closer to getting the OK in US

    US regulators released their first scientific evaluation of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and confirmed it offers strong protection, setting the stage for the government to greenlight the biggest vaccination effort in the nation's history. (AP)

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | US coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark as regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone. Record cases in at least three states - Arizona, Alabama and Ohio - pushed the cumulative case load to over 15 million, according to a Reuters tally of state and county data. With the virus showing no sign of abating, leading health officials are once again sounding the alarm of further spread when people gather for the year-end holidays.

    Read more | With vaccine drawing closer, US tops 15 million coronavirus cases

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Decline in active COVID-19 cases continue in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi records 3,188 new COVID-19 cases, 57 fatalities

    Delhi recorded 3,188 fresh COVID-19 cases and 57 fatalities yesterday, even as Health Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that it was lowest number of deaths in a single-day, since November 5. The positivity rate stood at 4.23 percent, authorities said. The positivity rate on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday had successively dipped to 4.96 percent, 4.78 percent, 4.2 percent, 3.68 percent and 3.15 percent, respectively. (PTI)

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | Biden vows 100 million shots of COVID-19 vaccine in first 100 days

    US President-elect Joe Biden has promised to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging 100 million shots in the first 100 days. At an event from Delaware to introduce his pandemic response team yesterday, Biden laid out his top three priorities for the start of his new government. He repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he'd mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation, while also making the new promise to distribute 100 million vaccines shots over the same period.  (AP)

  • December 09, 2020 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 261st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

