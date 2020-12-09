Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 57 more COVID-19 patients die in Delhi; 3,188 fresh cases detected

December 09, 2020 / 07:23 AM IST

, which comprise 3.96 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 94.59 percent. The country conducted 10.26 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 6.81 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 15.55 lakh have died so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 261st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 97,03,770 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,40,958 deaths. A total of 91,78,946 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are around 3,83,866 active cases in the country