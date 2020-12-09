Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 57 more COVID-19 patients die in Delhi; 3,188 fresh cases detected

Coronavirus in Mexico LIVE Updates | Mexican president to wait turn for COVID-19 vaccine, gives rollout details
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said yesterday that he will wait his turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, as officials detailed a plan that prioritizes healthcare workers and the elderly to receive the first doses.
"I'm going to wait for it to correspond to me, for it to be my turn, according to the program," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, adding that healthcare workers must be protected first because they are risking their lives.
Under the plan, 67-year-old Lopez Obrador will be in the fourth phase. People over 80 will be second in line after health workers, followed by those over 70, then those over 60. (Reuters)