COVID-19 vaccination for general public may take 6 months to a year, say Maharashtra officials

It could take six-seven months to a year for the first three phases of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise to conclude, senior Maharashtra health department officials told The Times of India. This would mean that the vaccine will be available for the general public only after six-seven months or a year after the nationwide inoculation exercise begins.

The news report cites senior officials as saying that the supply of vaccine doses will be crucial for the timely completion of the early phases meant for healthcare and frontline workers, and other high-risk groups. However, officials are expecting more COVID-19 vaccine candidates to get emergency use authorisation in the coming months. This is likely to help boost the supply of doses.

Collation of data of frontline workers, including police personnel and staff of departments involved in COVID-19 management, will be crucial in the completion of phase-2 of the vaccination exercise, the report suggests.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier said that it is aiming to vaccinate 30 crore people by July.

India had reported more than 1.04 crore COVID-19 cases as of January 13, including 1.51 lakh deaths due to the outbreak. While over 1.01 crore patients had recovered, around 2.14 lakh cases remained ‘active’. Globally, more than 9.17 crore individuals have been infected by the virus and over 19.69 lakh people have died so far.

India is scheduled to begin its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. A speedy rollout of vaccines is being seen as the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19 and restore normalcy in the pandemic-battered global economy. As many as 50 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, have already vaccinated a large number of people from high-risk groups.