January 14, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh-mark

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has recorded more than 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 1.51 lakh related deaths so far. Preparations are underway to begin the vaccination process

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Today is the 296th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India added 15,968 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24-hour period, taking its tally to 1.04 crore, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday. While the total recoveries increased to 1.01 crore, the death toll
 stood at 1.51 lakh. India currently has 2.14 lakh 'active' COVID-19 cases. Globally, more than 9.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.69 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has also granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. India's vaccination drive is scheduled to begin on January 16.
  • January 14, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: J&J vaccine on track for March rollout with target to deliver 1 billion doses this year, says Executive

    Johnson & Johnson is on track to roll out its single-shot coronavirus vaccine in March, and expects to have clear data on how effective it is by the end of this month or early February, the U.S. healthcare company's chief scientific officer said. Dr. Paul Stoffels in an interview on Tuesday also said J&J expects to meet its stated target of delivering 1 billion doses of its vaccine by the end of this year as the company ramps up production.

    Stoffels said it was premature to say how many doses would be available in March, presuming the company receives emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The New York Times reported earlier on Wednesday that J&J was experiencing manufacturing delays that would reduce the number of doses on hand initially. "We are aiming for 1 billion doses in 2021. If it is a single dose, that means 1 billion people. But it will be in a ramp-up throughout the year," Stoffels said.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Rajasthan receives 5,62,500 doses of COVID vaccines ahead of inoculation drive

    Rajasthan on received 5,62,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive beginning January 16. Supplies of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute's 'Covishield' vaccines reached Jaipur and Udaipur by air, officials said.

    The first phase of the mass coronavirus vaccination drive will start from Saturday wherein health personnel working in both government and private health institutions will be administered the vaccines. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said a total of 5,62,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 20,000 doses of Covaxin, arrived in the state.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: India to weigh on COVID jab export after local demands are met

    Countries in the neighbourhood are likely to get first preference when India takes a call shortly on the export of vaccines to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, three people familiar with the matter said. However, domestic requirements will take priority, one of the three people said.

    India plans to roll out its vaccination programme from Saturday and once commitments at home are dealt with, exports will be considered.

    In the early days of the outbreak, India had assessed its requirement of medicines like hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol, once seen as a possible treatment for Covid-19, and then opened up stocks for exports, this person said, requesting anonymity.

    “It is possible that we will follow the same template," the person said, pointing to the possibility of some countries receiving the vaccines as a gift from India while others would buy them. According to one estimate, India may gift about 10 million doses to countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

  • January 14, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold review meeting today on Covid-19 vaccination roll-out

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on Thursday with officials from the health department, heads of hospitals and all-district officials to review preparations under the Delhi government's government''s COVID vaccination rollout plan. This comes ahead of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive which is scheduled to begin on January 16.

    The Chief Minister will review the rollout plan of the coronavirus vaccination program at 11 am today. Yesterday Kejriwal had announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so.

    "I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that Covid-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal told media during his visit to meet the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to Covid-19.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: Free Covid-19 vaccine for all residents of Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi if the Centre fails to do so. Kejriwal said that he has already appealed to the Centre for ensuring free vaccination in the country as "there are many people who may not afford the life-saving shot".

    "I request everyone to not spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central govt that Covid-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal told media during his visit to meet the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19.

    Ahead of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive which is scheduled to begin on January 16, CM Kejriwal has called a meeting today at 11 am to review the rollout plan.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: US surpasses 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide

    More than 10 million Americans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the year-old pandemic roared on unchecked.

    The United States reached 10.2 million inoculations one day after the CDC and Trump administration gave new guidance to U.S. states on who should receive the shots first. Strict rules putting healthcare workers first in line had slowed the rollout. Now states are urged to vaccinate anyone over 65 as well.

    The milestone came as the United States set a new record for coronavirus deaths in one day, with 4,336 fatalities on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday said the administration was releasing its full stockpile of two vaccines approved for emergency use, including some that had been held in reserve to make sure that second doses could be given on schedule.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Mumbai's COVID-19 tally breaches 3 lakh-mark

    The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai, Maharashtra crossed the 3 lakh-mark yesterday and reached 3,00,471 with 675 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. It took 307 days, since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in Mumbai on March 11, 2020, to cross this grim milestone of 3 lakh cases.

    While the count of recoveries in Mumbai increased to 2.80 lakh, active cases stood at 7,525. Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 93 percent. (Input from PTI)

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.04 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.01 crore patients have recovered, 1.51 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 2.14 lakh. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 9.1 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 19.6 lakh.

    With over 2.2 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

    While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots continue to emerge across the world. Besides this, many countries, especially in Europe are witnessing a strong second wave of cases.

  • January 14, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 296th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

