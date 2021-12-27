COVID-19 vaccination | Centre issues guidelines for children aged 15-18, precaution doses

The union home ministry on December 27 issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years and for the administration of booster dose to healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidity.

"For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

"The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," it said.

"Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only," the guidelines stated.

This comes after PM Narendra Modi in his national address on December 25 announced that India will start vaccinating kids aged above 15 years from January 3, 2022.

