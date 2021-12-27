MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

COVID-19 vaccination | Centre issues guidelines for children aged 15-18, precaution doses

"Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only," the guidelines stated.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image









The union home ministry on December 27 issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years and for the administration of booster dose to healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidity.


"For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

"The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," it said.

"Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only," the guidelines stated.

This comes after PM  Narendra Modi in his national address on December 25 announced that India will start vaccinating kids aged above 15 years from January 3, 2022.

Also Read: School ID cards of children will be accepted for vaccination: CoWIN's RS Sharma

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories







The guidelines will come effect from January 3 and will be reviewed from time to time, it stated.

Here are some COWIN features and provisions for HCW, FLW and citizens 60+ with comorbidities :

  1. All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing CO-Win account.

  2.  Eligibility of such beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based of the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the COWIN platform.

  3. COWIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due.

  4. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes.

  5. The details of administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.


Here are some COWIN features and provisions for New beneficiaries aged 15-18 years:

  1. All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on CO-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before , shall be eligible.

  2. Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing account on CO-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.

  3. Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode.

  4. Appointments can be booked online or on-site (walk-in).

  5. For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age groups 15-17.


Meanwhile, more than 61 per cent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 141 crore, according to the health ministry. A stock of four to five crore vaccine doses of Covaxin are available with states and union territories










Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #covid-19 booster dose #Current Affairs #Health #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 27, 2021 07:39 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.