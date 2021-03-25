COVID-19 vaccination | Auto-scheduling for 2nd shot cancelled: All your questions answered

In India, Rs 250 per vaccine dose is charged at private facilities (File image: AP)
As per the updated guidelines, COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries have to manually schedule their appointment for their second shot. The auto-scheduling feature for vaccination was removed after the Centre updated the interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine to six-eight weeks, from four to six weeks apart.
"Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine," said RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.
The Centre has also released updated FAQs about the optimal period between the two doses and the process of scheduling appointments.
Here are all your questions answered: Where can I register for the COVID-19 vaccination?
You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.Which age groups can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal?
At present all citizens above 60 years of age and those between the age of 45 and 59 years with one of the specified comorbidities can register for vaccination. The rollout will be expanded to allow all citizens over the age of 45 to get vaccinated from April 1 onwards.Is vaccination free at all vaccination centres?
No. Vaccination is free at Government hospitals and charged up to Rs. 250 per dose in Private hospitals. Citizens can get this information on the Co-WIN portal while booking an appointment.Can I choose the vaccine?
All vaccines being offered are safe. The choice regarding the type of vaccine is currently not available.How can I find the nearest vaccination centre?
You can search in the Co-WIN portal (or Arogya Setu) for the vaccination centre nearest to your location by either searching through PIN code or by choosing the State and the District.Can I get vaccinated without an appointment?
Vaccination Centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, fixing an online appointment using the Co-WIN portal is recommended to avoid waiting time and queue in the vaccination centre, as in each centre only limited slots are made available for on-spot registration.Is it necessary to take the 2nd dose of vaccination?
Yes. It is recommended that both doses of vaccine should be taken for realising the full benefit of vaccination. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type.When should I take the 2nd dose of vaccination?
It is recommended that the 2nd dose of Covaxin should be administered in the interval of 4 to 6 weeks from the date of 1st dose administration. For Covishield the recommended interval is 6 to 8 weeks. You may choose the date of 2nd dose vaccination as per your convenience.Will my 2nd dose appointment be automatically scheduled by the Co-WIN system?
No. You have to take an appointment for the 2nd dose vaccination. The Co-WIN system will help you book an appointment in a Vaccination Centre where the same vaccine is being administered as the vaccine type (COVAXIN or COVISHEILD) of the 1st dose.What precautions should I take at the time of 2nd dose vaccination?
The Vaccination Centres have been directed to ensure that if a citizen is being vaccinated with 2nd dose, they should confirm that the first dose vaccination was done with the same vaccine as is being offered at the time of the second dose and that the first dose was administered more than 28 days ago.
You should share the correct information about the vaccine type and the date of 1st dose vaccination with the vaccinator. You should carry your vaccine certificate issued after the first dose.Whom can I contact if I have some problems related to my online registration of appointment?
You can call on the national helpline ‘1075’ for information and guidance on COVID-19 vaccination and Co-WIN software related queries.Whom do I contact in case of side effects from vaccination?
You can call on the national helpline '1075' for information and guidance if you experience any side effects post COVID-19 vaccination. You may also contact the Vaccination Centre where you took vaccination, for advice.