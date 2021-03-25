COVID-19 vaccination | Auto-scheduling for 2nd shot cancelled: All your questions answered

In India, Rs 250 per vaccine dose is charged at private facilities (File image: AP)

As per the updated guidelines, COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries have to manually schedule their appointment for their second shot. The auto-scheduling feature for vaccination was removed after the Centre updated the interval between two doses of Covishield vaccine to six-eight weeks, from four to six weeks apart.

"Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine," said RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination.

The Centre has also released updated FAQs about the optimal period between the two doses and the process of scheduling appointments.

Here are all your questions answered:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself” tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination.

At present all citizens above 60 years of age and those between the age of 45 and 59 years with one of the specified comorbidities can register for vaccination. The rollout will be expanded to allow all citizens over the age of 45 to get vaccinated from April 1 onwards.

No. Vaccination is free at Government hospitals and charged up to Rs. 250 per dose in Private hospitals. Citizens can get this information on the Co-WIN portal while booking an appointment.

All vaccines being offered are safe. The choice regarding the type of vaccine is currently not available.

You can search in the Co-WIN portal (or Arogya Setu) for the vaccination centre nearest to your location by either searching through PIN code or by choosing the State and the District.

Vaccination Centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, fixing an online appointment using the Co-WIN portal is recommended to avoid waiting time and queue in the vaccination centre, as in each centre only limited slots are made available for on-spot registration.

Yes. It is recommended that both doses of vaccine should be taken for realising the full benefit of vaccination. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type.

It is recommended that the 2nd dose of Covaxin should be administered in the interval of 4 to 6 weeks from the date of 1st dose administration. For Covishield the recommended interval is 6 to 8 weeks. You may choose the date of 2nd dose vaccination as per your convenience.

No. You have to take an appointment for the 2nd dose vaccination. The Co-WIN system will help you book an appointment in a Vaccination Centre where the same vaccine is being administered as the vaccine type (COVAXIN or COVISHEILD) of the 1st dose.

The Vaccination Centres have been directed to ensure that if a citizen is being vaccinated with 2nd dose, they should confirm that the first dose vaccination was done with the same vaccine as is being offered at the time of the second dose and that the first dose was administered more than 28 days ago.

You should share the correct information about the vaccine type and the date of 1st dose vaccination with the vaccinator. You should carry your vaccine certificate issued after the first dose.

You can call on the national helpline ‘1075’ for information and guidance on COVID-19 vaccination and Co-WIN software related queries.

You can call on the national helpline ‘1075’ for information and guidance if you experience any side effects post COVID-19 vaccination. You may also contact the Vaccination Centre where you took vaccination, for advice.