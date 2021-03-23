All Indians over 45 to get vaccinated from April 1, says Union Minister Prakash Javdekar

Representative image: Reuters

The Union Cabinet has decided to allow all citizens over the age of 45 to get vaccinated from April 1 onwards, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on March 23.

"It has been decided that from April 1, the (COVID-19) vaccine will open for everybody above 45 years of age. We request that all those eligible should immediately register and get vaccinated," Javadekar said.

The current phase of vaccination drive allows only senior citizens aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities to receive the vaccine shots. The revision in eligibility criteria would add 45-plus without comorbidities to the list of eligible beneficiaries from the start of next month.

In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, a couple of state governments had appealed the Centre to widen the ambit of the immunisation drive.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal had appealed the Union health ministry to relax the eligibility criteria.

Javadekar, while briefing the press following the Union Cabinet meeting, added that scientists have found that the second dose of the Covishield vaccine can be taken taken up to eight weeks after the first dose, as opposed to the initial recommendation of up to six weeks.

"As per the advice by scientists and world scientist bodies, second dose can be administered between fourth and eighth week, particularly for Covishield," he said.

A day earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had wrote to the Chief Secretaries of states and union territories, asking them to increase the interval period between two Covishield doses to six to eight weeks.

The revision was based on the assessment of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and subsequently by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19(NEGVAC), the Centre said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had also recommended increasing dose interval gap for AstraZeneca vaccine - known as Covishield in India - to 8-12 weeks. A longer interval was found to have increased the efficacy of the vaccine.

According to Javadekar, the vaccination drive is "continuing at a rapid pace" in India. "Till now 4.85 Crore doses have been administered. More than 4 crore people have received a single dose while about 80 lakh people have received their second doses," he revealed.

The minister added that a record 32,52,000 doses was administered nationwide on March 22 and that the number of daily vaccinations has been increasing.

"In February, the daily average (for vaccinations) was 3,77,000. This rose to 15,54,000 in March, a rise of more than 4 times. Last week this rose to more than 20 lakh and now it has moved beyond 32 lakhs daily," he said.