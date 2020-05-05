Coronavirus impact: Aviation Ministry notifies conditional exemptions for use of drones meant for aid

The Civil Aviation Ministry has notified conditional exemptions allowing Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or drones to aid in coronavirus related programmes.

The Centre has now laid down simplified procedures for permission for drones sought by “authorised entities” such as the central government, states, district administrations or government institutions, “for aerial surveillance, aerial photography and public announcements related to COVID-19”, it said.

The permission would only be for battery-operated rotary wing RPA, while fixed-wing and autonomous drones are prohibited. Responsibility for the device will lay with the entity seeking permission. It further notes: “The RPA shall, at no time, pose a risk to life, property or any other manned or unmanned aircraft.”

Third-party providers engaged for RPA would have to undergo security verification and capability assessment before operations commence. This too shall be the responsibility of the authorised entity.

It further mandates, “details of every RPA flight shall be uploaded on Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) Digital Sky Platform within seven days of undertaking the flight.” Adding that any incident or accident “shall be immediately reported to MOCA and DGCA through the Digital Sky Platform.”

Drones allowed exemptions must comply with the following:

- A unique identification number (UIN) and/or a DGCA issued drone acknowledgment number (DAN).

- Must not weigh over 25 kg.

- Must be equipped with automated return-to-home feature in case of loss of link.

- Is restricted to 200 feet above ground limit and must operate within visual line of sight (LOS) at all times.

- Must be at safe distance from buildings, property, vehicles and people at all times.

- Shall not pick, drop, spray or discharge any substance

- Shall be restricted to a period between local sunrise and local sunset and during adverse weather conditions such as heavy winds, rain and low visibility.

- Operator should be adept, especially in emergency situations.

- Flights shall be terminated once battery reserve is reduced to 15 minutes.

- Only one operator per drone.

The following are the limitations imposed, even on drones given conditional exemtions:

- No operations within 5 km of airports at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

- No operation in areas with permanent or temporary restrictions, dangerous or temporary areas such as Reserved Airspace (TRA), and Temporarily Segregated (TSA), as notified in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP);

- No operations within 25 km from international border which includes Line of Control (LOC), Actual Control (LAC) and Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL).

- No operations within Line of Beyond 500 m (horizontal) into sea from coast line provided the location of ground station is on fixed platform over land;

- No operations within 3 km from perimeter of military installations/ facilities/ where military are being carried out unless clearance is obtained from the activities/ exercises local military installation/facility;

- No operations within 5 km radius from Vijay Chowk in Delhi. This is subject to additional conditions/ restrictions imposed by local law enforcement agencies/ authorities;

- No operations within 3 km radius from State Secretariat Complex in State Capitals; within 2 km from perimeter of strategic locations/vital installations notified by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

- Exceptions unless clearance is obtained from MHA include: from a mobile platform such as a moving vehicle, ship or aircraft, and over eco-sensitive zones around National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries notified by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change without prior permission.

As per the notice, the conditional exemption may be sought by submitting an application at the DGCA Digital Sky Platform. However, drones used by other entities “even for COVID-19 related operations” will have to seek permission from the Ministry and DGCA as per existing procedures.

“The provision shall remain in force until further orders and any violation shall make the conditional exemption null and void, and shall lead to penal action as per applicable law,” the notice added.

The move will be welcome by industries bodies as FICCI in its recommendations on May 2 had said that government agencies and critical industries should be given blanket exemptions from restrictions regarding drones till December 31 so that these devices can be used freely during the COVID-19 pandemic.