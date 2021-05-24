Black, White, and Yellow fungus infections: All you need to know about symptoms, prevention, and more

A graphic representation of the black fungus affecting COVID-19 patients (Image: News18 Creative)

The outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India brought along unending woes, with new cases spiralling and deaths mounting to unprecedented numbers.

To add to the misery, a host of related factors, such as unsanitary conditions, overuse of steroids in COVID-19 treatment, saw Black Fungus infection or Mucormycosis starting to take lives in India and pressure the already stressed healthcare system.

At a time when the country was still trying to tackle the startling rise in Mucormycosis cases, White and Yellow fungus infections also started being reported from various parts of India.

Though all three are serious fungal infections, the preventive methods, symptoms, etc., vary from each other.

What is Yellow Fungus?

Yellow Fungus infections, which are not a new disease, have been detected in Ghaziabad so far. Some doctors have warned that Yellow Fungus can pose more risks than Black or White Fungus infections because this one affects the internal organs.

What causes Yellow Fungus:

Like most fungal infections, this is also primarily caused by unsanitary conditions, such as poor hygiene, contaminated food/ oxygen source. Overuse of steroids and antibacterial medications can also cause the disease. Patients who have comorbidities or are on immuno-suppressants may be at a greater risk of contracting the infection.

Yellow Fungus symptoms:

It starts internally, causing pus leakage, slowing healing of wounds, causing organ failure, and at times, acute necrosis.

At the onset of the infection, patients may experience lethargy as it spreads internally, affecting organs and draining people of energy. Patients may even lose appetite or develop poor eating habits, which may eventually result in unusual weight loss, coupled with poor metabolism.

In some cases, Yellow Fungus may affect the eyes of the patient. In that case, one must watch out for redness and sunken eyes.

Black Fungus:

What is Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis, also known as “Black Fungus”, is a caused by a type of moulds called Mucormycetes which are present in our surrounding environment throughout. While the presence of the causative agent is ample, the disease by itself is rare and affects those who are heavily immunocompromised and having comorbidities such as diabetes. Although it can spread through the air, it will not cause any problem if a person is healthy, said AIIMS Professor and Head of Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Dr Nikhil Tandon.

What causes Black Fungus?

To treat COVID-19, patients are often administered steroidal injections which reduce the inflammation in the respiratory tracts, while also affecting the immune capacity of a person to fight infections. Such patients becoming more prone to getting Mucormycosis. Those having pre-existing morbidity such as Diabetes with impaired kidney function or cancer, or depleted levels of white blood cells from long term use of steroids, are at higher risk of getting infected.

Black Fungus symptoms:

Mucormycosis affects the sinus and lungs of a patient and manifests itself with symptoms such as swelling on one side of the face, severe headache, nasal congestion, black lesions on the nose or upper side of the mouth, chest pain, breathlessness, and affects vision too. It can further cause difficulty in chewing or opening the mouth and loosening of teeth, according to AIIMS.

Judicious use of steroids and controlling and monitoring blood sugar levels can prevent black fungus infection among COVID-19 patients, doctors have said.

White Fungus

What is White Fungus?

Some health experts believe that White Fungus or Aspergillosis is more dangerous than the Black Fungus one as it can affect several parts of the body such as the nailbed, skin, stomach, kidney, brain, and even the private parts.

What causes White Fungus infection?

As with Black Fungus, White Fungus infection is more common in people with low immunity and pre-existing medical issues such as diabetes, cancer, etc. Aspergillosis may also be detected in patients who have been on steroids for long or have been in ICU for an extended period.

White Fungus symptoms:

AIIMS professor Dr Kaushal Verma has said that the White fungus infection begins from the tongue or private parts, due to which it turns the tongue white.

Doctors say the symptoms of this rare fungal disease are similar to SARS-CoV2 infection. This also attacks the lungs and can be detected by performing a CT scan test.

The most telling symptoms of White Fungus infection are cough, fever, diarrhoea, dark spots on the lungs, reduced oxygen level.