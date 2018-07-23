App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anatomy of a healthy breakfast: Here’s what to eat for a hectic day ahead

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, but how much do we really know about what to eat for breakfast? Consider these quick meal ideas before you rush out the door for a hectic day.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

It’s a proven fact that skipping breakfast can lead to overeating throughout the day. A healthy morning meal, on the other hand, can satisfy your appetite and set the stage for a long day ahead. Here’s a look at some favorite and healthy breakfast foods.

Eggs, once shunned for being high in cholesterol, are now embraced as a healthy source of nutrients and proteins like vitamin D. If you don’t prefer eggs or dairy products, almond butter is an excellent alternative of protein and is filled with good fat.

Cereals can be tricky since there are so many varieties available in the market. Dieticians suggest that an individual should be eating a cereal that consists of at least five grams of fiber and less than five grams of sugar. Top off your bowl with skim milk and some fruits for a complete package.

Another way to start your day is with a protein shake or a smoothie. Regardless of the type of protein powder used, add a lot of nuts, flax seeds, nut butter to the drink for fiber and antioxidants that help stabilize blood sugar levels.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:45 pm

