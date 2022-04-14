Active COVID-19 caseload rises in India first time in 80 days amid uptick in daily cases in some states

Representative image (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

India, on April 14, registered a rise in active COVID-19 caseload for the first time in 80 days as active cases increased from 10,870 to 11,058 in the 24-hour period.

As the country reported 1,007 daily new coronavirus cases it was also the second day in a row that fresh infections in a 24-hour period were above 1,000. The fresh tally of COVID-19 cases takes the total confirmed infections to 4,30,39,023.

The rise in active COVID-19 cases meanwhile comes amid an uptick in new cases and test positivity rates in at least three States-Delhi, Guajarat and Haryana. Many hospitals and doctors in these states also confirmed that there has been a rise in patients visiting OPDs with COVID-19 symptoms.

They however also say that the majority of the patients are mildly symptomatic with fever, cold and cough and do not need hospitalisation.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Overall, 18 states and UTs in India have reported a rise in active cases in the 24-hour period. Daily test positivity rates were registered at 10.47 percent for Mizoram, 3.05 percent at Haryana, 2.63 percent at Nagaland and 2.49 percent for Delhi.

Also, there are 27 districts in the country which have weekly test positivity rates of over 5 percent and these include 23 districts in Kerala alone.

The rising trajectory of the coronavirus is being noticed though there is no confirmation yet, either from the Union health ministry or INSACOG- the government’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme- on any new SARS CoV 2 variant that may be causing the higher number of infections.

These agencies have also not yet confirmed the presence of XE variant, a recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of Omicron, in India though some states had reported a few suspected cases and countries such as the UK are seeing a fresh surge mainly due to this variant.

India, on January 23 had reported the highest ever—over 22 lakh active cases during the peak of the Omicron wave—but the active caseload in the country has been falling since then.

Meanwhile, according to the figures shared by the ministry, only one new death was reported in the 24 hours, which is the lowest in 747 days since March 28, 2020. Overall, 5,21,737 people have succumbed to the infectious disease in India as per official numbers.





