Happy New Year 2022: 'May we keep scaling new heights', PM Modi, other leaders wish Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders took to Twitter on Saturday to wish citizens a happy New Year.



Happy 2022!

May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2022

Kovind tweeted: "Happy New Year

to everyone! Let us welcome the new year with a resolve to usher in all round progress in our society and country. May the New Year-2022 bring happiness, health, success, prosperity and peace in our lives."

Modi said he hopes 2022 brings joy and good health for everyone. “May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” the prime minister tweeted along with a clip from his radio programme Mann ki Baat.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he wished 2022 brings prosperity and happiness to the country. "I wish you and your families stay safe and healthy. I wish you all a bright future."

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted: "May the New Year fill our lives with health and happiness."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone health and happiness. "Hoping that this is a year of empathy, equality and unity," he added.



I wish that the new year brings health and happiness for everyone. Hoping that this is a year of empathy, equality and unity. #Happy2022 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 1, 2022



Actor Amitabh Bachchan also wished his followers a happy 2022.



T 4147 -

वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव ;

जीवन उत्कर्ष नव नवल चाह, नवल राह,

जीवन का नव उत्साह नव तरंग नव उमंग

जीवन का नव प्रसंग

~ बच्चन New Year 2022 pic.twitter.com/577hn0bbfX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2021



Industrialist Anand Mahindra said the coronavirus crisis had poisoned the world but hoped "we find our collective wings in ‘22".



Just one video captures all my hopes for the New Year. Sinchi, an Andean condor, was released in the Peruvian mountains after recovering from severe poisoning. Covid poisoned the world. May we find our collective wings in ‘22. Happy New Year to you all. pic.twitter.com/g7OEIfFDId

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2021

India and other countries saw subdued New Year celebrations amid rising coronavirus cases. The spread of the Omicron variant has forced many countries to reimpose restrictions.