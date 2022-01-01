MARKET NEWS

English
Happy New Year 2022: 'May we keep scaling new heights', PM Modi, other leaders wish Indians

India and other countries saw subdued New Year celebrations amid rising coronavirus cases.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST
“May we work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his New Year message to Indians. (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other leaders took to Twitter on Saturday to wish citizens a happy New Year.

Modi said he hopes 2022 brings joy and good health for everyone. “May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” the prime minister tweeted along with a clip from his radio programme Mann ki Baat.

Kovind tweeted: "Happy New Year to everyone! Let us welcome the new year with a resolve to usher in all round progress in our society and country. May the New Year-2022 bring happiness, health, success, prosperity and peace in our lives." 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he wished 2022 brings prosperity and happiness to the country. "I wish you and your families stay safe and healthy. I wish you all a bright future."

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted: "May the New Year fill our lives with health and happiness."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone health and happiness. "Hoping that this is a year of empathy, equality and unity," he added. 

Actor Amitabh Bachchan also wished his followers a happy 2022. 

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said the coronavirus crisis had poisoned the world but hoped "we find our collective wings in ‘22". 


India and other countries saw subdued New Year celebrations amid rising coronavirus cases. The spread of the Omicron variant has forced many countries to reimpose restrictions.

Tags: #New Year #New Year 2022 #New Year wishes
first published: Jan 1, 2022 11:03 am

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

