Grammy awardee Ricky Kej releases instrumental version of Indian national anthem. What PM Modi said

The instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej released a new instrumental version of the Indian national anthem on the eve of India’s Independence Day. The rendition was created in collaboration with the 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra based in London. He recorded the version at the “legendary” Abbey Road Studios in London and said that it gave him “goosebumps”.

Kej took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the rendition and it has obviously gone viral online. The clip also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he was all praise for it.

The 1-minute-long video was shared by Kej on Monday and has already amassed over two million views. In the clip, he can be seen entering Abbey Road Studios and conducting the members of the orchestra.

“A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps,” Kej wrote.

“Felt great as an Indian composer. I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, watch it, but with respect. It is yours now. Jai Hind,” he wrote further.

Watch the video here:



A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at… pic.twitter.com/sqJGW8mTDu

— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 14, 2023

The video instantly went viral online and garnered praise from PM Modi as well. Retweeting the video, he wrote, “Wonderful. It will make every Indian proud”.



Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud. https://t.co/IDQZdCFpdQ

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

Kej also encouraged everyone to feel free to use the rendition for any purpose and no permission will be needed for that. “This version of our National Anthem is my gift to the nation. Everyone please feel free to use this recording and video for whatever purposes you want - events, TV, radio, schools, colleges, social media posts, YouTube, whatever. There will be no demand for royalties, money, fee, or even the need to ask permission for use. Just ensure to use it with the respect and dignity that our National Anthem deserves. This version of the National Anthem belongs to you, as much as it belongs to me,” he wrote in another tweet.