MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

'Grace. class. decency': Video of Shah Rukh Khan outside jail to meet son Aryan Khan breaks internet's heart

Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 56 next month, was seen greeting people who were sitting in queue, doing a namaste before them as he was ushered out of the prison complex after meeting Aryan Khan.

Shylaja Varma
October 21, 2021 / 06:43 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan reached the prison at around 9 am and left at 9:35 am.

Shah Rukh Khan reached the prison at around 9 am and left at 9:35 am.


Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited son Aryan Khan at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, a day after a special court denied bail to the 23-year-old in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The megastar reached the prison at around 9 am and left at 9:35 am, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying. The official said that he met Aryan Khan for 15 to 20 minutes, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom.

Predictably, there was media frenzy and a massive crowd trying to catch a glimpse of the actor as he stepped out of his car as well as when he walked out of the prison complex.

Shah Rukh Khan, who will turn 56 on November 2, was seen greeting people who were sitting in queue, doing a namaste before them as he was ushered out of the prison complex.

Videos of him outside the prison complex garnered hundreds of messages of support for the actor, who, many said showed grace and dignity in front of the cameras.

Close

Related stories

“Grace. Class. Decency,” tweeted actor Swara Bhasker.

“So much grace, so much grace. Patiently greeting those waiting in queue while his son is incarcerated within,” author Kiran Manral wrote on Twitter.

#ShahRukhKhan and #IStandWithSRK were among the top trending hashtags on the social media platform.

Heavy police security was deployed outside the jail premises.

“No parent, celebrity or otherwise, should ever go through such unfortunate moments,” sports activist and lawyer Rahul Mehra said on Twitter.

The prison authorities checked the actor's Aadhaar card and other documents before he entered the premises, PTI quoted officials as saying. After the verification of documents, a token was reportedly given to him by prison officials, following which he was allowed to meet his son, who is lodged in the jail's general barracks as an undertrial.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials today visited Shah Rukh Khan’s home in Mumbai for seeking certain material related to their investigation into a cruise drugs party case in which the actor's son is an accused, a senior official of the agency said. It was not a raid, he said. The agency officials also visited actor Ananya Pandey's home and summoned her for questioning.

Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Aryan Khan Case #Shah Rukh Khan
first published: Oct 21, 2021 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.