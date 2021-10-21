Shah Rukh Khan meets Aryan Khan at Arthur Road jail

Actor Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to his son Aryan who is lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in a drugs haul case, on October 21.

The the 23-year-old was arrested after the Narcotics Control Bureau seized drugs raided a rave party on a cruise ship off Mumbai on coast October 2. Aryan's bail please was rejected on Wednesday.

The Bollywood superstar reached the prison at 9am on October 21 and left at 9.35, PTI quoted an official as saying. Sources said that he met Aryan for 10 minutes.



Khan’s visit attracted large crowds, including locals and media, at the jail premises. Heavy police security was deployed during the visit.

Visits by family members had been stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prison authorities started allowing the visits only from October 21 morning, an official said.

A special court denied bail to Aryan on October 20, observing that "on the face of it", he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis", adding that prima facie, WhatsApp chats showed that he was in touch with drug peddlers.

Aryan has moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The case will be heard on October 26.

Aryan was arrested along with Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

