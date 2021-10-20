MARKET NEWS

Aryan Khan to stay in jail, Mumbai court rejects bail request in drugs-on-cruise case: reports

Aryan Khan and five others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST

A Mumbai court today rejected the bail request filed by Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he and seven others were arrested earlier this month. The court also rejected the bail requests of two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

Aryan Khan and five others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances

The court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, along with those of Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, on the grounds that it was “non-maintainable”.

The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound Cordiella Empress cruise ship on October 3.

Aryan Khan spoke with his parents via video call from inside the prison last week, news agency PTI reported.
