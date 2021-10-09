Aryan Khan linked to alleged drug peddler, NCB claims

File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on October 9, conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer and an alleged drug peddler Imtiyaz Khatri, connected with Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, in Mumbai in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, News 18 reported citing an official. He was taken into custody after several raids in the suburbs last night, it added.

NCB has claimed that the alleged drug peddler is connected to Aryan.

"The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri's residence and office in Bandra here this morning," he said.

Khatri's name cropped up during the interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. A Mumbai court, on October 8, denied bail to Aryan Khan.

The NCB had on October 4 stated before a Mumbai court that “shocking and incriminating” material recovered in WhatsApp chats of the Bollywood superstar’s 23-year-old son and two others showed international drug trafficking.

The NCB had also stated that in the WhatsApp chats Khan was found discussing modes of payment for procurement (of drugs).

[Inputs from PTI]