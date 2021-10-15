MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Drugs case: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail; gets Rs 4,500 via money-order

Aryan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others'' bail pleas for orders on that day.

PTI
October 15, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST
File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

File image of Aryan Khan (Image: Instagram/___aryan___)

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, has spoken to his parents through a video call from inside the prison once, an official said on Friday.

Aryan also received Rs 4,500 though money-order sent by his father, he said.

Aryan (23) was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He will have to remain in jail at least till October 20, as a special court has posted his and two others'' bail pleas for orders on that day.

He is lodged in the Arthur Road prison along with five others arrested in the case.

"As physical meetings with family members are not possible due to COVID-19 norms, all the undertrials are permitted to speak to their kin via video call once or twice a week. Accordingly Aryan Khan was allowed to speak to his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via audio visual facility," the prison official said.

Close

Related stories

The call was made two-three days ago, he said.

Aryan is being served food that is cooked inside the prison and he is not allowed to have any outside food, he said.

"The food is of good quality and served as per the required standards," he said.

There is a canteen facility inside the prison premises and he can purchase the necessary things, the official said.

"His father Shah Rukh Khan has sent him a money order of Rs 4,500, which he received on Monday," he said.

Aryan was given an identification number that is given to undertrials by the prison authorities when he was lodged in the prison, he said.

Another official had said on Thursday that Aryan and five others arrested in the case were shifted to general barracks of the Arthur Road prison here as their quarantine period was over.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs and later made the arrests.
PTI
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Current Affairs #Drugs Case #India
first published: Oct 15, 2021 05:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.