Girl stabbed 22 times to death by alleged boyfriend in Delhi CCTV horror, bystanders walked by

Delhi teen murder: The attack was caught on a security camera in Delhi's Rohini. (Image: screengrab from video @SwatiJaiHind/Twitter)

In a horrifying incident captured on a security camera, a 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed 22 times and struck with a stone slab by her alleged boyfriend on a busy street in north Delhi's Rohini. The footage, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, shows the girl being attacked repeatedly while people passing by look on but do nothing to intervene.

The assailant, identified as Sahil, a 20-year-old AC technician, was caught in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after a swift police operation. The victim and Sahil reportedly had an altercation the previous evening, which tragically escalated into a murderous attack the following day.

On Sunday evening, Sahil launched a vicious assault on the teenager with a knife in the Shahbad Dairy area. The CCTV footage depicts the horrifying sequence of events, including moments when the knife gets stuck and Sahil forcefully shakes it loose. He then proceeds to grab a stone slab and repeatedly strikes the defenseless girl with it. Shockingly, Sahil momentarily walks away but returns to continue the assault with the stone.

The girl, who was on her way to a friend's son's birthday party, died of her injuries at the scene. Local residents alerted the police, who arrived to find her abandoned, lifeless body.

The visuals of the attack found its way on to social media drawing outrage from all corners.

Disclaimer: The footage is disturbing. Viewers discretion is advised.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation, stating, "A minor girl was brutally murdered in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. L-G sir, law and order is your responsibility, please do something."

Swati Maliwal, the head of Delhi's women's panel, issued a notice to the police in response to the incident and shared the security camera footage of the fatal attack. She remarked, "The crime was captured on CCTV. Several people saw this, but did not pay heed. Delhi has become extremely unsafe for women and girls."

The victim's mother, devastated by the loss of her daughter, demanded justice, saying, "We never knew about the man. We want the death sentence for him."