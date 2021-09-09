Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Mumbai Police impose section 144 from September 10 to 19

Representative image. (Image: AP)

Mumbai Police on September 9 imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Mumbai from September 10 to 19.

With Ganesh Chaturthi just round the corner, Mumbai Police shared new guidelines for the celebrations. "There should be no procession for the arrival of Ganesha idols. A group of maximum five persons will be allowed for arrival," the order applicable under the jurisdiction area of Mumbai Police Commissionerate read.

In the wake of a rise in the number of new coronavirus infections and fear of a third wave, the BMC has banned physical darshan for devotees at the public Ganpati pandals and appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity on September 8.

For bringing the idols of the deity and during their immersion, there will not be more than 10 people in the processions of public mandals and not more than five for the household Ganpatis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the guidelines issued.

"All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing. Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose," the guidelnes said.

In addition, the cap on the height of Ganpati idols and restrictions on celebrations have been imposed for the second year in a row to curb the spread of the COVID-19 .