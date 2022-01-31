MARKET NEWS

    Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute

    2019 pageant winner, Cheslie Kryst, had a ninth floor apartment in Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building. She was found dead in the street below.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
    Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday morning after jumping from a building in Manhattan, her family and police said. She was 30.


    The 2019 pageant winner, who had a ninth floor apartment in Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building, was found dead in the street below.


    "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."


    "Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," the statement said. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague -- we know her impact will live on."


    Paying tribute to Kryst, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wrote on her Instagram story, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable. You were always an inspiration to many. Rest in peace, Cheslie."

    Close

    Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, was an attorney who sought to help reform America's justice system. She had posted on Instagram before her death. "May this day bring you rest and peace," she wrote.






    Hailing from North Carolina, Kryst had three degrees from two universities and practiced civil litigation for a law firm and worked to help prisoners who may have been sentenced unjustly get reduced punishments, free of charge.



    Kryst also worked as a correspondent for entertainment news site ExtraTV.

    "Our hearts are broken," the company said in a statement. "Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show. She was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Cheslie Kryst #Harnaaz Sandhu #Miss Universe #Miss USA 2019
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 02:05 pm
