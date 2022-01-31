Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst dies at 30, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu pays tribute

Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday morning after jumping from a building in Manhattan, her family and police said. She was 30.

The 2019 pageant winner, who had a ninth floor apartment in Manhattan’s 60-storey Orion Building, was found dead in the street below.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA," the statement said. "But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague -- we know her impact will live on."

Paying tribute to Kryst, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu wrote on her Instagram story, "This is heartbreaking and unbelievable. You were always an inspiration to many. Rest in peace, Cheslie."

