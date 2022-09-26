For Ashneer Grover, this is the biggest brand in food business

Ashneer Grover with Kamal Agrawal, executive director of Haldirams. (Image credit: @Ashneer_Grover)

Ashneer Grover on Monday said that he considers Haldirams to be the biggest brand in food business. The Shark Tank India judge and former Bharat Pe founder added that he had a deep respect for the company.

Sharing a photo with Kamal Agrawal, executive director of Haldirams, Grover quoted him as saying in Hindi, "We are sweet-makers by our DNA. We think of food all the time, even while we are sleeping."



“Hum to DNA se Halwai hai. Sote, uthte, baithte, jaagte sirf khaana hi sochte hai !!” - Kamal Agrawal of @NagpurHaldirams . Such clarity and passion for food - no wonder they are the biggest brand in food business. Lala > Founder. Profit / Cash Flow > Valuation . Deep respect. pic.twitter.com/hHpiLgz18h

— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) September 26, 2022

"Such clarity and passion for food - no wonder they are the biggest brand in food business," Ashneer Grover tweeted noting that managers are "greater than" founders and profits and cash flow is more important than valuation.

Grover had earlier admitted that he too was a foodie, but that changed once he found fame after becoming a judge at business reality show Shark Tank India.

While talking about how fame has affected him, Grover had said, "Apart from the fact that I had to lose weight, I love it.... I used to go out for gol gappes at 6pm. Now I workout at that time."

The "Shark" has also reduced weight since the show.

In an Instagram post, Grover had credited the weight loss to "eating healthy and walking miles".

Speaking about how Shark Tank India helped him become a public figure, Grover said, ""All of us (the judges) went there for a certain amount of fame and it's good because you're getting famous for the right reasons, and not of the way you look. Somewhere there's appreciation of what you've achieved and that's a very positive way to be famous for."