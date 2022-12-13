Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran for supporting women's rights: Report

Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani (Image credit: @FIFPRO/Twitter)

Footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani is currently facing execution in Iran after he campaigned for women’s rights in the country. FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers, on Tuesday expressed shock at the reports.



FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.

We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment. pic.twitter.com/vPuylCS2ph — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) December 12, 2022

"FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country," the organisation tweeted. "We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment."

The call comes after reports from international news outlets that the 26-year-old Iranian league footballer could be at risk of execution during the unrest amid the country’s ongoing protests. But a senior judiciary official has denied that Nasr Azadani has received a death sentence, Al Jazeera reported.

Asadollah Jafari, the judiciary chief of Isfahan, where the footballer was arrested, told the publication that an indictment carrying the charge of “accessory to moharebeh” has been sent to him, but a sentence is pending further investigation by a Revolutionary Court.

Moharebeh means “waging war against God”. It is a charge that carries the death penalty.

Iran on Monday publicly executed a second man who was arrested during the protests. According to Al Jazeera, judiciary’s news website announced that Majidreza Rahnavard -- a wrestling champion who was convicted of killing two members of security forces -- was executed in an unidentified public location while a group of people looked on.



This morning, the Islamic Republic executed a wrestling champion. #MajidrezaRahnavard was arrested and sentenced to death during protests in Iran.#NavidAfkari #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/sVqkk9qkoA — Hamidreza (@justchangingun) December 12, 2022

Protests in the country began in mid-September after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly not adhering to a mandatory dress code.