Did Iran abolish its morality police? | Everything you need to know about Gasht-e-Ershad Iran's attorney general recently hinted that the morality police, who have been accused of policing citizens of Iran, especially women, on what to wear and how to behave, is going to be disbanded. But critics of the government pointed out that such statements have been made in the past also to appease the crowd but no concrete steps have been taken so far. So what's the future of morality police in Iran? Watch the video to find out.