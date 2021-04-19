MARKET NEWS

Five people stabbed in attack inside Albania mosque

Police said the 34-year-old man who attacked was quickly arrested and the local media said he had been suffering from depression and was wanted by police over another stabbing incident in March.

Reuters
April 19, 2021 / 10:16 PM IST
The 34-year-old attacker has been arrested (Representative image)

Five people were injured in a stabbing attack in a mosque in the Albanian capital Tirana on April 19 following the afternoon prayers, police said.

They said a 34-year-old man was quickly arrested over the attack and local media said he had been suffering from depression and was wanted by police over another stabbing incident in March. Police had no immediate comment.

Police said all those injured in the 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT) attack in the Dine Hoxha mosque in downtown Tirana had been hospitalised.
