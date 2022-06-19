Storyboard18 | CXO Moves: The in’s, outs and in-betweens in marketing and adland

CXOs on the move. (Representational image: Medienstürmer via Unsplash)

Achint Setia

Previous: Head, Marketing and Social Commerce Business, Myntra

Present: Not known

At Myntra, Achint Setia, who served as the head of marketing and social commerce business put in his papers at the end of May. Setia, who had joined Myntra in 2018, was responsible for brand marketing, performance marketing, loyalty business, and research.

Anand V

Previous: Associate Vice President, Posterscope - Dentsu International India

Present: Vice President, Posterscope - Dentsu International India

Dentsu International India announced the elevation of Anand V to the position of vice president at Posterscope, the OOH communications agency from Dentsu. He joined the agency in 2013 as the associate vice president.

Sai Ganesh

Previous: Brand Lead, Dunzo

Present: Not known

Sai Ganesh, who served as the brand lead at the quick-commerce delivery platform Dunzo, resigned from his position. During his four-year stint at Dunzo, he played a role in the development of Dunzo Daily - the app’s quick grocery delivery division. He played a key role in developing Dunzo’s brand personality and some of the buzziest ads and hyper-local campaigns.

Narayan Devanathan

Previous: Chief Client Officer, Dentsu International India

Present: Not known

One of the most recent exits in a long line-up of executives leaving the group, Narayan Devanathan, Dentsu International India’s chief client officer, decided to move on to pursue other interests outside the advertising industry. A few weeks before his departure, Devanathan as the company’s CCO spoke to the media about a new chapter for Dentsu in India.

Vijay Swaminathan

Previous: Senior Marketing Manager, The Kraft Heinz Company

Present: Head of Marketing, The Kraft Heinz Company

Vijay Swaminathan, who headed The Kraft Heinz Company as the senior marketing manager, was promoted to head of marketing. Prior to this, he was associated with Unilever as the brand manager, personal care for the South Asia region.

Oindrila Roy

Previous: Head of Strategy, Essence India

Present: Not known

Oindrila Roy, who headed media company Essence India as the head of the strategy for the last three years, has made a move. In a global move, WPP-owned GroupM merged the operations of Essence with its other agency MediaCom.

Anuj Sharma

Previous: Country Director, Poco India

Present: CMO, Xiaomi India

Anuj Sharma, who headed Poco India as the country director, rejoined Xiaomi India as the chief marketing officer, a few months after the departure of its previous CMO. Jaskaran Singh Kapany moved out of the Chinese smartphone company in April, within a year of joining.

Anindita Das Veluri

Previous: Deloitte

Present: Head of Marketing, Adobe India

Anindita Das Veluri joined Adobe as the head of marketing where she will oversee the operations for the India region. Previously, she was associated with Deloitte where she was responsible for building the Adobe alliance and scaling the company’s business in India.

Havas Worldwide Media

Arthi Basak, EVP and Planning Head - West

Esha Datta, and Saugata Kundu appointed Vice President - client servicing

Havas Worldwide Media has been on a hiring spree, as it has been picking up pace in past two years to go up against other holding company networks. The company roped in Arthi Basak, Esha Datta, and Saugata Kundu. Basak was Strategy Consultant, Landor & Fitch, Datta was AVP at Grey Group and Kundu was AVP and CSD, Wunderman Thompson.