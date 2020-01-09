Let the excitement roll! India Poker Championship set to begin on Jan 14

The most awaited poker tournament- India Poker Championship (IPC) – is all set to begin from January 14-19, 2020 at Big Dadddy Casino, Goa.

The six-day poker extravaganza by India’s leading digital gaming platform, Spartan Poker, will get more exciting this year as it has raised the bar high with a whopping Rs 5 crore GTD. Moreover, the ‘IPC Main Event’ will enthral the gathering as the winner will be crowed as ‘India Poker Champion 2020’ at a gala ceremony. Also, this year, the tourneys will see India Poker Championship Awards 2020, taking the event to another level.

It doesn’t end here. Adding more excitement to IPC, Spartan Poker will also be kicking off India Online Poker Championship 2020 (IOPC) from January 24-February 09, 2020 at SpartanPoker.com, including India Poker Championship Satellites (IPC Sattys) and approximately 100 Tournaments along with a Leader board.

Previously, IOPC featured a prize pool of Rs 11 crore, and this year, the online tournament will catapult Spartan Poker to newer heights with a jaw-dropping Rs 16 crore Guaranteed Prize Pool.

“We are excited for IPC 2020 and IOPC 2020 as we are bringing even higher GTD for Indian players, making the largest in country’s history for both live and online tournament. We are also pleased to announce IPC Awards 2020 to honour the excellence of commendable poker players and I am sure that this initiative will help people broaden their horizon and explore their interests,” said Amin Rozani, Co-founder & MD of The Spartan Poker.

Furthermore, to celebrate the spirit of the players and game, Spartan Poker will host the third edition of India Poker Championship Awards to felicitate winners of the IOPC 2019 on January 14, 2020 at Big Daddy Casino, Goa.

Spartan Poker, indeed, has amped up the Poker experience to an International level by providing a safe, secure and trusted platform to put money in, play and get rewards. #GetInTheGame with Spartan Poker and tighten your seat belts for a life-changing experience.

Here’s the full schedule: