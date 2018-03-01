App
Feb 28, 2018 03:14 PM IST

3 reasons why a financial advisor is important

The following article is an initiative of NSE and is intended to create awareness among the users.


People often contemplate whether it is beneficial to hire a financial advisor or not. After all, they will be handing over the financial matters to them.
Well, with a plethora of financial instruments available these days, it becomes difficult to finalise products that give short-term and long-term gains and are aligned with your financial goals.
This is where hiring a financial advisor becomes necessary. A financial advisor has sound knowledge of finances, who can maximise your returns and make your money work hard for you. There are several reasons why hiring a good financial advisor has become need of the hour.

Here are top 3 reasons why you should hire one now

1. Financial goals: A good financial advisor will understand your financial goals and help you in achieving them. He/she will identify best plans for your needs and make your money grow.

2. Knowledge: Financial advisors and planners have deep knowledge about complex products and can read the nitty-gritty of various instruments. They also have good contacts with intermediaries who can tailor-make schemes for you.

3. Save time: Once you hire a financial advisor, you don’t have to manage your portfolio. This saves you a lot of time, effort and energy. It takes off a huge task off your plate. You have to just meet your financial advisor at regular intervals and see whether you are on right track or not.

Meanwhile, it is also important to hire a good financial advisor who can understand your needs. Always ask your family and friends for suggestions and also look at his/her track record. Ready to go?

