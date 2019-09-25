App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#fatherofindia goes viral on Twitter, Trump trolled for calling Modi ‘Father of India’

Indian Twitter users couldn't accept this moniker and resorted to trolling Trump for his ignorance about Mahatma Gandhi, who is 'The Father of our Nation'.

Jagyaseni Biswas
US President Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump was trolled heavily on Twitter after he had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Father of India' on September 24.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a General Assembly meeting of the United Nations held in New York.

The duo was attending a press briefing when PM Modi thanked Donald Trump for being present at the Houston mega rally ‘Howdy, Modi’ held on September 22. He also said the US President was a good friend. It was then that Trump returned the pleasantry by declaring him the ‘Father of India’ and heaped praises on each other during the press briefing.

This was the second time the two met in the past three days, the previous meet being at the Houston rally, which saw the attendance of more than 50,000 Indo-Americans.

Trump further said: “I remember India before, not intimately, but I remember India before, it was very torn, it was a lot fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the father of India.”

Indian Twitter users couldn't accept this moniker and resorted to trolling Trump for his ignorance about Mahatma Gandhi, who is 'The Father of our Nation'.




 







First Published on Sep 25, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #bilateral relations #Father of the Nation #Howdy Modi

