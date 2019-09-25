fatherofindia goes viral on Twitter, Trump trolled for calling Modi ‘Father of India’

United States President Donald Trump was trolled heavily on Twitter after he had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Father of India' on September 24.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of a General Assembly meeting of the United Nations held in New York.

The duo was attending a press briefing when PM Modi thanked Donald Trump for being present at the Houston mega rally ‘Howdy, Modi’ held on September 22. He also said the US President was a good friend. It was then that Trump returned the pleasantry by declaring him the ‘Father of India’ and heaped praises on each other during the press briefing.

This was the second time the two met in the past three days, the previous meet being at the Houston rally, which saw the attendance of more than 50,000 Indo-Americans.

Trump further said: “I remember India before, not intimately, but I remember India before, it was very torn, it was a lot fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the father of India.”



Nów @narendramodi #FatherOfIndia THIS is what AMERICAN KNOWS ... then tell how is he of #Liberal ... yeh din DURR NAHI #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/NrnsouewjB

— Shraddha Chaturvedi (@ShraddhaChatu20) September 25, 2019



I got Something from the Future. I hope you like it!#NarendraModi #FatherOfIndia Father of India pic.twitter.com/mP1OBPVPXM

— (^_-) (@HeyItzzzzzMe) September 24, 2019



My response when Trump calls modi 'Father of India' #FatherOfIndia pic.twitter.com/ZCLciWqDs1

— Gokul Krishna (@GokulKr00725846) September 24, 2019



#FatherOfIndia

MK Gandhi after Modi is made the new Father of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/6WnVKMcgvy

— Unofficial Vijay Mallaya (@bankchod) September 24, 2019

Indian Twitter users couldn't accept this moniker and resorted to trolling Trump for his ignorance about Mahatma Gandhi, who is 'The Father of our Nation'.



Mr Prez., We are well aware that just like our PM you too posses very little knowledge of the things that you often speak about-But this is not only factually incorrect but also an insult to all Indians. This man & only him is the #FatherofIndia, not anyone else. #ModiTrumpMeet https://t.co/jT5mLOS4Yz pic.twitter.com/HRyAZkK6bF

— Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) September 24, 2019

