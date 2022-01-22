MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsExpert Columns

Hedging, a must know activity for risk management: Shubham Agarwal

There are three scenarios where hedging becomes crucial, which has to do with dealing with Past, Present & Future risk of loss.

Shubham Agarwal
January 22, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

We will look at understanding Hedging today. Financial dictionary defines Hedge as ‘an investment to reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset’.

In simple words an additional position that creates compensating profit when the original position starts making losses. Simple example is Life Insurance, a hedge against death. Now that we understand the meaning of hedge let us focus on when to hedge.

But before we do that let us understand two minor but crucial details of Hedge.

1. A Hedge always comes at a cost

2. Hedge can prevent from future damage but cannot undo past damage

Now let us understand, when to hedge? There are three scenarios where hedging becomes crucial, which has to do with dealing with Past, Present & Future risk of loss.

Close

Related stories

Past: Let us say one already has a position in Futures. The position starts incurring losses. Now many of us (including me at times) would not be willing to exit at our predefined stop loss level. When it comes to taking that bit of additional risk beyond our pre-decided stop loss level, it is advisable to create a hedge.

Also Read | Here's how you can trade Options during the corporate results season

Result: The position won’t create any more losses and we would still be holding the trade just in case the original futures trade turns around and becomes favourable after hitting the stop loss level.

Present: This one is my favourite. Here the hedge is created when the Futures trade is in Profits right now. In that case instead of getting confused about whether or not to book profit now, at an additional cost create an opposite position meaning a Hedge.

Now, if there is more profit in Futures in the coming time we will keep making more money but if the Futures trade starts losing from current levels our profit is locked.

Future: Now here, to safeguard against losses in coming times in a fresh Future trade, not many of us create Hedge. This is because of the very first characteristic, Hedge comes at irrecoverable cost. Still, have a big heart and create a Future trade and at the same time create a Hedge for safety. The benefit is very simple our maximum loss is defined hence just track profits, do not track losses

Also Read | Implied Volatility: It's critical, yet unknown, in Options

Now that we understand when it is important to hedge. We also need to know how to create a hedge. As most of us know options are the best instruments to choose for Hedging. This is because with options there is always limited loss (only premium) and unlimited profit.

So, when we have to do Hedging by creating an Opposite position with options, we will do the Following:

Hedge Buy Futures position with Option to Sell or Put Option

So, to hedge a position in the Futures market, use options. Most of the time, the additional cost due to hedging wouldn’t go beyond 3-4% of Futures price.

As far as strike selection for options is concerned, I have always gotten better results in choosing the strike close to the current market price.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Shubham Agarwal is a CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Pvt. Ltd. He has been into many major kinds of market research and has been a programmer himself in Tens of programming languages. Earlier to the current position, Shubham has served for Motilal Oswal as Head of Quantitative, Technical & Derivatives Research and as a Technical Analyst at JM Financial.
Tags: #Expert Columns #futures #hedge #hedging #risk management #Technicals
first published: Jan 22, 2022 09:19 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.