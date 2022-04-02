English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

    Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the groups standards of conduct.

    PTI
    April 02, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST
    Oscars 2022: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Image credit @sam/Twitter)

    Oscars 2022: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Image credit @sam/Twitter)

    Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

    A spokesperson for Smith issued a statement from the actor Friday afternoon.

    I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable, Smith said in the statement.

    Also Read: Police were ready to arrest Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock, reveals Oscars producer

    Smith’s resignation came two days after the academy met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the groups standards of conduct.

    Close

    Related stories

    On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

    Also Read: Chris Rock's first reaction on Will Smith slap at Oscars

    Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police.

    Smith strode from his front row seat on to the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.

    On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying "I was out of line and I was wrong."

    The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.

    Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said I'm still kind of processing what happened.
    PTI
    Tags: #Chris Rock #Jada Pinkett Smith #Oscar 2022 #Will Smith
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 07:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.