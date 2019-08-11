Why banning Indian films is a bigger loss for Pakistan than India

It was in February when Pakistan had banned Indian films in the wake of Indian Air Force (IAF)’s airstrikes in Balakot.

Now, after Centre’s decision to revoke provisions of Article 370, the neighbouring nation has banned Indian films once again.

While Pakistan banning Indian films is not new, it is important to understand how such bans impacts the film industry because the country could be a potential market for Indian films, especially Bollywood.

Pakistan has a big fan-base for both Bollywood films and its stars, and when it comes to star-studded offerings, the revenues from such ventures are significant.

However, with many bans Pakistan opts for, it means not only loss of business at the box office, but it also means more piracy.

But, experts still believe that the ban on Indian films in Pakistan is a bigger loss for the Pakistani film market than India. How’s that?

An Indian film pockets around Rs 4-5 crore at the Pakistan box office in its lifetime.

In addition, the ticket prices are on the lower side and Pakistan is a market where studios do not put in the equation of their revenues and it comes in the picture only when a film’s collections are under-reported.

On the other hand, Indian movies attract strong footfalls in the Pakistani multiplexes. Hence, some of the distributors and exhibitors in the country believe that the ban on Indian films is only a step back for the industry, which has been on the revival mode.

Their home-grown productions do not get big audiences in large numbers to the theatres.

According to reports, two out of 20 locally produced films make money. This makes the Pakistan film industry more dependent on Bollywood or Indian films.

Last year’s Kannada release KGF made waves at the Pakistani box office by witnessing houseful shows, despite it being the first Kannada film to release in the country.

Films like Sanju and 2.0 had a good run in Pakistan as well.

Plus, the number of screens dedicated to Hindi films have also increased from 95 to 110, according to reports.

Salman Khan’s wrestling drama Sultan had collected Rs 11.6 crore in three days of its release in the country and surpassed the business of every other title released -- including both Hollywood and domestic films.

While Pakistan’s contribution to India’s box office collection is between 4-6 percent, the Pakistan film industry depends up to 70 percent on Bollywood and Hollywood content.