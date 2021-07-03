Tiger Shroff resumes shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti 2', an action thriller with Rs 200 crore riding on it

Tiger Shroff (Image: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF)

The pandemic is easing, and quite a few films have now resumed shooting. Heropanti 2 - by the producer-director-actor team of Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff - is one such film.

Even by conservative estimates, at least Rs200 crore is riding on Heropanti 2.

Shroff, Nadiadwala and Khan's biggest blockbuster so far, Baaghi 2, made Rs 166 crore from the India box office, and an additional Rs 100 crore from overseas, digital rights, satellite and music.

Baaghi 3, which had an aborted run of Rs95 crore in India before the pandemic struck, became a blockbuster on satellite and digital.

A lot of the money that has been pumped into Heropanti 2 has gone towards making the plot of the action thriller bigger, and add more grandeur to the proceedings, as the film is geared towards audiences who are craving a spectacle on the big screen.

Back on sets

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has ensured that his entire crew at Nadiadwala Grandson is vaccinated, making the studio a safe place for everyone to be back on sets, albeit with caution.

This was especially important on the sets of Heropanti 2. The reason being that Shroff's films have a lot of action, and that involves various actors and fighters coming in close contact with each other.

Yet even with all these extra preparations and precautions, Shroff seems to be loving the sound of "lights, camera, action" from director Ahmed Khan.

Almost the entire team of Heropanti 2 has worked together before - on Baaghi 3, which was the last big release of Bollywood before the pandemic hit 16 months ago (theatres were closed for many months afterwards).

Khan had directed Shroff in that flick, too.

Shooting schedule

Shooting for Heropanti 2 had started a few months back, when the first wave had eased up. Back then, Tiger Shroff was seen in a suave suited-booted avatar on an outdoor location (he wore some cool glares, and walked away in style). However, soon after it began, the film's shooting had to be put on hold.

In the months that followed, Shroff did a couple of music videos where he even lent his voice. There were endorsements that he was working on, and some videos where he was either training, dancing or just goofing around. But he was missing being back on the film sets.

Now that he is back on sets, the next few months could be hectic for him - Ganapath: Chapter 1 is gearing up to go to the floor. In this film, Shroff will again be seen opposite Kriti Sanon, the leading lady of his debut film Heropanti. And since he plays a boxer in the film, expect it to be a punchy affair!

Of course, the setup would be new for him as Vikas Behl (Super 30, Queen) is directing Ganapath: Chapter 1 for producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Both Heropanti 2 and Ganapath: Chapter 1 are action flicks, and the shooting schedule for both could get hectic. In addition to these, Shroff might start work on Baaghi 4.