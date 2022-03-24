'The Kashmir Files' crosses Rs 200 crore, highest-grossing Hindi film in pandemic era

"The Kashmir Files" has received widespread government backing as well.

“The Kashmir Files”, a Hindi film based on the exodus of the Pandit community from the Kashmir valley in the early months of the insurgency, has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in terms of box office collection, as predicted by film analysts and theatre owners.



#TheKashmirFiles crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Also crosses *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi... Becomes HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM [pandemic era]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr, Tue 10.25 cr, Wed 10.03 cr. Total: ₹ 200.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/snBVBMcIpm

This is unprecedented for a film that didn’t have large scale promotions or publicity or even big stars, surpassing all expectations. The film has no songs or comic relief and still has catapulted into an unstoppable phenomenon.

The drama is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 and has minted over Rs 190 crore (till Tuesday) since its release on March 11. Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi lead the cast of the emotional drama.

According to trade observer Himesh Mankad, the film, which had a modest release across 600 screens on its opening day, added 1,400 more screens by the end of the first weekend. As of Monday, the film was running to packed houses across 4000 screens in the country, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

On the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, "The Kashmir Files" has crossed 5 million ticket sales. Ashish Saksena, COO Cinemas, BookMyShow, described the film as an "unexpected underdog" which has become the "big hero of the season".

"The blockbuster has crossed a whopping 5 million in ticket sales on BookMyShow within less than two weeks, making it the second fastest Hindi film to reach this mark (following that of the mega-movie 'Dangal'),” Saksena was quoted by PTI.