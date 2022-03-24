English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'The Kashmir Files' crosses Rs 200 crore, highest-grossing Hindi film in pandemic era

    "The Kashmir Files" is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 and has minted over Rs 200 crore since its release earlier this month.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST

    "The Kashmir Files" has received widespread government backing as well.


    “The Kashmir Files”, a Hindi film based on the exodus of the Pandit community from the Kashmir valley in the early months of the insurgency, has crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in terms of box office collection, as predicted by film analysts and theatre owners.

    This is unprecedented for a film that didn’t have large scale promotions or publicity or even big stars, surpassing all expectations. The film has no songs or comic relief and still has catapulted into an unstoppable phenomenon.

    The drama is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 and has minted over Rs 190 crore (till Tuesday) since its release on March 11. Actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi lead the cast of the emotional drama.

    According to trade observer Himesh Mankad, the film, which had a modest release across 600 screens on its opening day, added 1,400 more screens by the end of the first weekend. As of Monday, the film was running to packed houses across 4000 screens in the country, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the online ticket booking platform BookMyShow, "The Kashmir Files" has crossed 5 million ticket sales. Ashish Saksena, COO Cinemas, BookMyShow, described the film as an "unexpected underdog" which has become the "big hero of the season".

    "The blockbuster has crossed a whopping 5 million in ticket sales on BookMyShow within less than two weeks, making it the second fastest Hindi film to reach this mark (following that of the mega-movie 'Dangal'),” Saksena was quoted by PTI.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anupam Kher #The Kashmir Files #TKF #Vivek Agnihotri
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.