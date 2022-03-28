'The Godfather' tribute at Oscars 2022 gets Ukraine mention from Francis Ford Coppola

Oscars 2022: Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola, and Robert De Niro at the Academy Awards tribute to "The Godfather".

The Academy Awards 2022 paid a tribute to “The Godfather” as the iconic classic completed 50 years this month. A short preview clip later, director of the trilogy Francis Ford Coppola flanked by two of his leading men from the movies Al Pacino and Robert De Niro took to the stage to a standing ovation from an elated ovation.

Coppola began by saying he would like to keep his speech “sincere and brief” and thanked his “wonderful friends” who came with him.

“I would like to thank my two wonderful friends who have come here to celebrate with me the extraordinary collaboration legends… I can’t list them all and you know them all well,” the 82-year-old Hollywood veteran said.

He thanked two people for the movie Mario Puzo, the author of the crime novel “The Godfather” and the producer of the films Robert Evans.

“…the name that appears above the film, Mario Puzo, and Robert Evans who backed the collaboration,” Coppola ended his brief speech saying “Viva Ukraine”.

Watch LIVE UPDATES of the Academy Awards 2022 here

Hollywood A-listers held a moment of silence at Sunday's Oscars gala to show support "for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders."

Revolving around a mafia boss played by Marlon Brando who passes his legacy of power and violence to his sons, “The Godfather” was unafraid to tread grey areas explored seldom in cinema back then. The characters journey through complex emotions and situations and face off against each other in sibling rivalries in their ultimate quest for absolute power. Coppola along with writer of the book Mario Puzo finally weaved elements into the final script to make a piece of art that won them the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The movie, a commentary on everything ranging from patriarchy, family values, brotherhood, the status and treatment of immigrations, politics, power dynamics, marginalization of women, crime and capitalism will continue to stand out for generations to come.

Also read: 'The Godfather' completes 50 years: Revisiting the classic with trivia, photos

Al Pacino played Sonny Corleone while Robert De Niro played a young Vito Corleone in “The Godfather II” who won the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.

The movie was a colossal success and nominated for a string of awards including 11 Academy awards when it was released in 1972. The movie was re-released again this year on its 50th anniversary.