    Thankam film review: A compelling police procedural with unexpected moments of comedy

    Despite the grim theme, the film is frequently laugh-out-loud funny. Biju Menon, especially, is a riot.

    Sowmya Rajendran
    January 27, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
    Thankam released in theatres on January 26, 2023. (Image: Screenshot)

    ‘Curst greed of gold, what crimes thy tyrant power has caused’ wrote the great Roman poet Virgil who was born in 70 BC. The line may well be the driving force of Saheed Arafat’s Thankam, written by Syam Pushkaran. The film revolves around the gold trade and the underhand deals that are part of it; the metal they covet may be glittery, but there is a dark underbelly to the business.

    Pushkaran is among Malayalam cinema’s best contemporary writers, and he gives us a compelling story that begins as a delve into the gold trade, transforms into an intriguing police procedural and ends as a homily. Kannan (Vineeth Sreenivasan), Muthu/Mathew (Biju Menon), and Bijoy (Vineeth Thattil David) are partners who manage a gold trade business that isn’t strictly aboveboard. Huge sums of money are involved, and while the three are thick as thieves, there is always a moment or two when their trust wavers. Beneath the laughter and bonhomie, there is an undercurrent of fear and betrayal.

    Arafat’s deft direction of this closely plotted, slow burn plot is admirable.