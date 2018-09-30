Tanushree Dutta ordeal and 'Sui Dhaaga' keeps Bollywood busy for the week

With Tanushree Dutta coming out in the open with her alleged harassment ordeal, Bollywood seems to be divided into two groups -- one supports the Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress, while the other lacks a stand.

Unfortunately, the later has a list of big names from the industry that include Farah Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. While Khan put up an all happy selfie with the crew of Housefull 4 along with Nana Patekar. Quite shockingly when Bachchan was asked about his opinion on the incident, he said, "Na toh mera naam Tanushree hai, nahi Nana Patekar, Kaise uttar du aapke sawal ka." (Neither is my name Tanushree, nor am I Nana Patekar, then how can I answer your question).

An opinion piece by News18, spoke of how the veteran actor can don the open minded man's hat only in his films. The story's title was: Being Amitabh Bachchan: The 'Angry Young Man' Who Won't Talk About Sexual Assault Unless It's for a Film.

While debates and discussions of Bollywood's #MeToo story continue, the box office saw some success with the audience celebrating the release of Sui Dhaaga.

Sharat Katariya’s film, according to Boxofficeinda, is heading towards becoming a major winner at the box office as it showed good trend on September 29, with collections jumping around 50 percent from the previous day. Collections were higher than early estimate as it grossed Rs 12.25 crore approximately until September 29. This has taken the film to Rs 20.50 crore. As the India-Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 final clashed with the release of the film, more people flocked to theatres the following day.

In other news, Box Office India (BOI) is joining hands with Endemol Shine India to create content, including what is known as 'BOI activations'. BOI is a data platform that records business numbers of films, both old and new.

The BOI activation would include conceiving and executing innovative film and TV tie-ins and integrating them around popular properties owned by Endemol Shine India.