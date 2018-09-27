'Content is king' mantra to determine success of Sui Dhaaga, analysts expect Rs 7-crore opening

From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, everyone took up the Sui Dhaaga challenge on Twitter, testing their skills in putting a thread through the eye of a needle.

While the challenge raked up a lot of views, will the Sharat Katariya-film live up to the hype?

According to initial analysis, the film could make an opening of at least Rs 7 crore, which would be a decent opening, says analysts. The film will be released in approximately 2,200 screens across India.

“While promotions were done well, content remains the king," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

"After the opening, it all depends on word-of-mouth publicity. If word of mouth is strong, then the film can double the opening money in its second day itself. But first, the audience has to approve of the unconventional characters played by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma,” said Mohan.

Dhawan, who is known to be a chocolate boy hero popular for his dance moves, is doing his third offbeat movie after Badlapur and October.

“Varun is popular for his glamorous roles in films that have jazzy sets, flamboyant scripts and a lot of song and dance. This is a different kind of a role. While Badlapur and October have been appreciated for Varun’s maturity as an actor, they weren’t quite a commercial hit," Mohan added.

“The film also has Anushka in a de-glamourized role. So the audience has to really like the movie to make it a hit,” he said.

A mid-budget film made with about Rs 30 crore, Sui Dhaaga has its task cut out. Some of Varun Dhawan's films that have been huge hits at the box office include Judwaa 2 that made around Rs 140 crore, Badrinath Ki Dulhania that collected close to Rs 117 crore, Dilwale that almost made Rs 150 crore and Dishoom that made Rs 70 crore.

For Sharma, who made her debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, the latest move is crucial to bring back some of her star prowess. She has not been a box office favourite, unless the film also stars bigger stars in the cast. While Sultan, Sanju and PK were mega hits, the credit was taken by the male leads. Films like Pari, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Badmaash Company and Phillauri are examples of ventures where Anushka’s presence couldn’t bring in much cheer to the box office. She will be hoping to change the trend with her latest.