Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Box Office India to join hands with Endemol Shine India for 'BOI activations'

The content emerging from these integrations shall be streamed on television or on digital platforms giving film producers an added promotional reach.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Box Office India (BOI) is joining hands with Endemol Shine India to create content, including what is known as ‘BOI activations’.

BOI is known for being a data platform that records business numbers of films, both old and new.

The BOI activation would include conceiving and executing innovative film and TV tie-ins and integrating them around popular properties owned by Endemol Shine India.

Endemol Shine India is a content production company working across television, film and digital content has shows like Bigg Boss, Fear Factor, MasterChef India, So You Think You Can Dance and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The BOI and Endemol Shine partnership would include on-ground activities across various cities as well as show tie-ups for television.

“Activation projects would include content in several formats. For instance, if a new film is coming up we might take the cast of the film to participate in Bigg Boss for a day or any other Endemol show,” said Nitin Tej Ahuja, co-founder Box Office India, told Moneycontrol.

“This association with Box Office India is an opportunity for us to bring our formats into the live space.  This will be an added arena for us to explore for all our formats,” said Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India in a statement.

The content emerging from the integrations shall be streamed on television or on digital platforms giving film producers an added promotional reach.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 03:40 pm

