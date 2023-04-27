English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 3 is Live Now ! Watch Multibagger Investing by Prasenjit Paul - Best Selling Author at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    'Speak in Tamil, not Hindi': AR Rahman tells wife at award function in Chennai. Watch

    'Hindi imposition' as members of Tamil Nadu's leading DMK party call it, has faced revived opposition after a series of local incidents.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    April 27, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    RA Rahman made the request in jest as Saira Banu is not fluent in Tamil. (Image credit: @arrahman/Instagram)

    RA Rahman made the request in jest as Saira Banu is not fluent in Tamil. (Image credit: @arrahman/Instagram)

    Music maestro AR Rahman recently requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai. In a now-viral video, the Oscar-winning composer is seen accepting an award on stage with Saira Banu by his side.

    "I don't like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice," Rahman said while accepting the award.


    When the host then asked Saira Banu to speak, before she could begin, AR Rahman asked her to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi. The request was made in jest as Saira Banu is not fluent in Tamil. The incident, however, made the audience cheer and laugh.

    Related stories

    AR Rahman's wife then closed her eyes and said, "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy, and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."

    AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995. They are parents to three children -- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

    "Hindi imposition", as the use of Hindi in Tamil Nadu has been called, has faced revived opposition after a series of local incidents and the state-run Aavin said it will not use the Hindi term ‘dahi’ in its printed sachets, as directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and that it would only stick to the Tamil word ‘tayir’ to denote the product.

    Read more: Kanimozhi demands suspension of AYUSH secretary for 'imposing Hindi' on doctors

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AR Rahman #Chennai #Hindi imposition #Saira Banu #Tamil #Tamil Nadu
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 06:55 pm