'Speak in Tamil, not Hindi': AR Rahman tells wife at award function in Chennai. Watch

Music maestro AR Rahman recently requested his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi at an awards show in Chennai. In a now-viral video, the Oscar-winning composer is seen accepting an award on stage with Saira Banu by his side.

"I don't like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice," Rahman said while accepting the award.

When the host then asked Saira Banu to speak, before she could begin, AR Rahman asked her to speak in Tamil instead of Hindi. The request was made in jest as Saira Banu is not fluent in Tamil. The incident, however, made the audience cheer and laugh.

AR Rahman's wife then closed her eyes and said, "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy, and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say."

AR Rahman and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1995. They are parents to three children -- Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

"Hindi imposition", as the use of Hindi in Tamil Nadu has been called, has faced revived opposition after a series of local incidents and the state-run Aavin said it will not use the Hindi term ‘dahi’ in its printed sachets, as directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and that it would only stick to the Tamil word ‘tayir’ to denote the product.

