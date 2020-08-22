Kanimozhi demands suspension of AYUSH secretary for 'imposing Hindi' on doctors

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Kanimozhi Karunanidhi wrote to the AYUSH ministry on August 22, seeking the suspension of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha over allegations of Hindi imposition on doctors.

Kotecha had reportedly told non-Hindi speaking doctors to leave a virtual training session for master trainers that had been organised by the Ministry of AYUSH.

The incident has sparked a huge furor in Tamil Nadu and reignited Hindi imposition debate and allegations in the political circuit.



My letter to the Honorable Union Minister @shripadynaik on the reported hindi imposition.#StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/Wzlib2f9fl

— Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 22, 2020

Kanimozhi tweeted the letter she wrote to AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik informing him about the incident and justifying why action must be taken against the AYUSH secretary.

Her letter read: “The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non-Hindi speaking participants could leave during a ministry’s training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed. This is highly condemnable.”

She also said: “The govt should place the secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non-Hindi speakers to be tolerated?”

Congress leaders Karti Chidambaram and S Jothimani also raised their voices against the issue and demanded appropriate punitive action against the concerned official.

The latter also urged the AYUSH ministry to ensure English is used as a medium of instruction in future training sessions.

This incident comes only days after Kanimozhi had accused a CISF personnel of questioning her nationality over lack of fluency and understanding of the Hindi language.