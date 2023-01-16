English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Sidharth Malhotra's birthday: His 5 most popular films

    Sidharth Malhotra debuted with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year' in 2012. Here is a look at his works.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    January 16, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
    Sidharth Malhotra is best known for ‘Shershaah’.

    Sidharth Malhotra is best known for ‘Shershaah’.

    Actor Sidharth Malhotra's career has comprised modelling, assisting directors and becoming the star of some blockbuster films. On his 38th birthday, here is a look at five of his most popular films:

    Shershaah

    Sidharth Malhotra won critical acclaim for portraying Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the 2021 film Shershaah. The movie released on Amazon Prime and soon emerged as the most-watched Indian film.

    SHERSHAH AMAZON PRIME (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

    Kapoor and Sons

    Related stories

    Malhotra starred alongside Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor and Fawad Khan in family-drama Kapoor and Sons (2016). The movie won praise for its exploration of loss, regret and resentment.

    @KapoorAndSons (Image credit: @KapoorAndSons/Twitter)

    Ittefaq

    The 2017 film starring Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna received mixed reviews. Some described it as a smart thriller, others called it tedious.

    @IttefaqTheFilm (Image credit: @IttefaqTheFilm/Twitter)

    Student of the Year

    Karan Johar's 2012 fluff film launched the careers of three actors who are now superstars -- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. The movie chronicled the lives of a group of teenagers at an elite school. Malhotra shared the 2013 Stardust Award with Dhawan for Breakthrough Performance (male).

    (Dharma Productions ) (Image credit: Dharma Productions )

    Hasee Toh Phasee

    @HaseeTohPhasee (Image credit: @HaseeTohPhasee/Twitter)

    The quirky 2014 comedy, in which Malhotra starred alongside Parineeti Chopra, also received mixed reviews. Many praised Chopra's portrayal of an eccentric brainiac, others said the film fell flat.
    Tags: #Cinema #Shershaah #Siddharth Malhotra
    first published: Jan 16, 2023 04:40 pm