September turns out to be an eventful month for film industry, Stree, Nun, Sui Dhaaga make a mark

September turned out to be an eventful month for the movie industry. The spill-over effect of Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree proved rewarding for the month. Stree became the ninth film in nine months to mint Rs 100 crore.

Hollywood, this month, too stood strong in the Indian market. From the universe of The Conjuring came another film, The Nun, which captured a new tale of evil. The horror venture dominated the Indian box office and attracted movie-goers in hordes. Garnering a great response from the audience, The Nun collected a big amount of Rs 8 crore on its first day.

Within 10 days of its release the film raked in Rs 42 crore and surpassed the business of The Dark Knight Rises (Rs 33 crore), Ant-Man And The Wasp (Rs 30.60 crore) and Skyfall (Rs 30 crore).

The success of Stree and The Nun made horror the new hero for the film industry.

The month also saw some powerful dramas like Love Sonia and Gali Guleiyan that reiterated the fact that cinema is a reflection of the society. Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia was also selected for a special screening at United Nations on October 11, the International Day of the Girl Child.

The month also gave the news of the chosen one for the Oscars. Assamese film Village Rockstars got selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards 2019.

Moving away from glitz and glam of big cities and dreamy locations abroad, films this month focused on hinterlands of India. Mitron, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Sui Dhaaga brought to the big screen stories of small towns. And all of them were well received by the audiences. But, Sui Dhaaga aced the race.

On its second weekend, Sui Dhaaga- Made in India collected Rs 71 crore. With a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film reaffirmed the fact that that small and mid-sized budget films set in simple premises can do well at the box office.

On the regional front, Tamil film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam made a mark and gathered Rs 50 crore worldwide.