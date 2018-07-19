Sanju tops list of most profitable films in first half of 2018

The Indian film industry is projected to do a business of Rs 10,300 crore on its home turf and Rs 2,500 crore internationally, according to a 2018 EY report. And it looks like the sector is leaving no stone unturned to achieve this target.

The report includes revenue projection of sub-segments like domestic theatrical, overseas theatrical, broadcast rights, digital/OTT rights, in-cinema advertising and home video.

In the first half of 2018, Bollywood alone has earned over Rs 2,210 crore from movie theatres in India and it aims to perform even better, thanks to a strong lineup in the coming months.

Box-office gods have been overly smiled enough on the movies released in the first six months of this year as many films managed to get a strong return on investment (RoI) going all the way to even 300 percent in some cases.

Topping the list of most profitable films of 2018 is the movie still playing in theatres—Sanju that has minted Rs 319.64 crore with an investment of around Rs 80 crore taking the RoI percentage to approximately 300.

The difference between the collection of a film and the cost of making the film is required to calculate return on investment for the movie. The percentage can be calculated using the formula- ROI/Budget*100.

Taking the second position is the surprise success of Raazi that collected Rs 123.68 crore with a budget of Rs 38 crore which brings the return on investment to Rs 85.68 crore and in percentage it comes to about 225.

Coming a distant third is Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 with 176.8 percent RoI. Medium-ticket film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Hichki stand in the fourth and fifth place with 172 percent ROI and 130.9 percent RoI, respectively.

Sanju has also surpassed all the major films of 2018 to be a profitable venture for the makers. For example, Padmaavat that could score only 40 percent RoI, Raid at 43 percent RoI, Veeri Di Wedding at 91 percent RoI.

The good news for the film industry doesn’t end here as trade pundits believe the upcoming ventures have the potential to surpass the target of Rs 4,158 crore set by Bollywood in 2017.