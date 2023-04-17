When Salman Khan took a taxi ride and ran away without paying the fare

Salman Khan was speaking about the incident on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently revealed that when he was studying in college, he once took a taxi but ran away without making any payment since he did not have money.

The 57-year-old actor said that he decided to take the taxi to college to travel more comfortably and got off the taxi when it reached near his college telling the driver that he would get the money for the ride, but never came back.

"We usually used to travel by train to college but sometimes, we felt like travelling comfortably, so one day I decided to take a taxi to my college. But, the fun part was, I did not have the money to pay for the taxi," Khan said on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

"I stopped the driver a lane away from my college and told him that I would get the money from a place and give it to him, but I never returned," the actor added.

However, many years later when Khan had started to earn well, he once again took a taxi home and incidentally, the driver turned out to be the same man whom Khan had not paid while in college.

"Eventually I got into modelling and started earning quite well so again I decided to take a taxi back home. I stopped one taxi and sat inside it, but throughout the journey, the taxi driver kept saying that he had seen me somewhere before. Once I reached home, I told him that I will get the money, and he snapped right back as he recognised me. We both had a laugh about the situation, but I made sure to pay back the last due money with interest," the actor said.

The actor's new movie "Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan" is slated for release on April 21.

