Salman Khan buys 'yet to be launched' SUV, seen travelling in it in Mumbai

Salman Khan's new SUV has a thick border around the windows, indicating that the vehicle is bulletproof and armoured. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@LegendSKFan).

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has purchased a new bullet proof Nissan Patrol sports utility vehicle (SUV) which has not yet been officially launched in India. The vehicle is the most expensive SUV that Nissan has ever manufactured and is among the most popular vehicles in the Southeast Asian market.

The 57-year-old actor was seen travelling in the vehicle with an entourage of local police and his security personnel in Mumbai earlier this week. Since the SUV is currently unavailable in India, it is likely that the actor imported the vehicle privately from abroad.

The Nissan Patrol SUV is considered to be one of the safest cars and among the best choices, as far as bulletproofing is considered.

The SUV has a thick border around the windows, indicating that the vehicle is bulletproof and armoured. The window glasses of the SUV also has thick cladding along with a windshield that is thicker than regular automobiles.

The vehicle runs on a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine which makes 405 horsepower and 560Nm of torque. The engine also has a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The Nissan Patrol SUV, however, is not the first bulletproof vehicle owned by the actor. Recently, he upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with bulletproof glass and armour. The vehicle is not the latest model and incidentally, Toyota does not sell factory-fitted armoured cars.

The reason behind the actor purchasing the Nissan Patrol SUV could be that he recently received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who planned the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewaala last year. The actor's manager had received an email threat from the gangster's aide in March.

