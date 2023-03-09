Remembering the affable Satish Kaushik

The late Satish Kaushik's many roles in the Hindi film industry.

For as far back as this writer can recall, every time there has been a delay in a meal arriving at the table, she has lightly pounded her fists, simultaneously chanting "Calendar, khana lao! Calendar, khana lao!"

That will no more be possible without remembering the endearing actor who played the oddly-named Calendar in the iconic film Mr India in 1987. Satish Kaushik who wore the multiple hats of actor, director, screenwriter and producer passed away on March 8 at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack.

The Haryana-born Kaushik who completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College in New Delhi and honed his skills at the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), was quite active in theatre in his college days but was always fascinated by the world of movies.

This writer recalls a meeting with the actor in July of 2016 at a studio in Andheri’s MHADA colony, where he was rehearsing for his then forthcoming play Mr & Mrs Murarilal. He had good-naturedly sprawled on a white bench in the studio, making my photographer chuckle at the various poses he was making. He recalled how his dramatics professor Frank Thakurdas had called him and told him that he needed to become a professional actor, but Kaushik’s own inhibitions about his looks had made him hesitate. In response, Thakurdas told him that when he sees Kaushik acting, he becomes the most good-looking actor for him. This one statement of encouragement coming from his acting guru changed the way he looked at himself.

Kaushik performed at various plays in Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, supporting his income by working at a textile company during the day. A chance encounter with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and Kaushik found himself assisting the director and even doing a small role in his 1983 film Masoom. Movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), in which he co-wrote the dialogues with Ranjit Kapoor, Mr India (1987), Ram Lakhan (1989), Swarg (1990), Mr & Mrs Khiladi (1997), Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) and Haseena Maan Jayegi (1999) kept coming his way, strengthening his position as a funny man who was also adept at emotional scenes. Children growing up in the '80s remember him as Calendar, but he was equally popular for playing Muththu Swamy in Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and Pappu Pager from Deewana Mastana (1996) — films that showcased his impeccable comic timing.

The actor continued to take on diverse roles in the latter years of his life with some memorable performances in films such as Udta Punjab (2016), Chhalaang (2020), Sharmaji Namkeen (2022) and Thar (2022) where he teamed up for the umpteenth time with one of his favourite co-stars Anil Kapoor. The actor’s last film was expected to be the Kangana Ranaut-directorial Emergency with shooting expected to have come to an end in January this year.

As a director, Kaushik did not find much success in his early attempts with both Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and Prem (1995) being major failures at the Box Office until Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999), starring Kajol and Anil Kapoor changed things around. He continued directing films with his last one as a director being Kaagaz, in 2021, starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role.

Kaushik’s affable nature and the innate warmth he exuded was not just limited to his onscreen persona. Tributes pouring in from some of his colleagues and friends from the film industry are indicators of the generous soul he was. Anupam Kher, who broke the news of the death of his "jigri dost" on Twitter recalled their 45 years of friendship, admitting that life will never be the same without him. In her memoir Sach Kahun Toh that was released two years ago, Neena Gupta had famously mentioned how Kaushik had offered to marry her when she was pregnant out of wedlock with cricketer Vivian Richards’ child. “Don’t worry if the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it’s mine and we’ll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing,” he had told her back then. The two made a delightful pair as two snooping colleagues Ashok and Priya in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and Ashok's telephone scene with Vinod (Naseeruddin Shah) remains a memorable classic.

Leaving the readers here with an anecdote the actor had narrated that had left us laughing at his spontaneity and wit. Kaushik was acting in his first play called Mr Abhimanyu in college and was supposed to be drinking alcohol from a glass that actually held cola. When someone in the front row hooted and pointed out loudly that he is indeed drinking cola, the actor responded with a quick, "Aa, tu bhi pee le!"

Rest in peace, Mr Kaushik and thank you for the endless moments of laughter you have left behind for your fans.