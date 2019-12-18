App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap 2019 | What, where and who binged watched the most in India

Hotstar recently launched its India watch report 2019 highlighting trends in the online video world.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Mumbai's favorite genre: Celebrity gossip. 1/3rd of all Koffee with Karan viewers are from Mumbai and their consumption is twice as compared to Delhi. Women like their Koffee strong and Bollywood news stronger. 60% of the Koffee with Karan viewers  are women. (Image: @KaranJoharTeam)

Sarah Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan was the most watched Koffee with Karan episode which saw 1.4X the average viewers per episode. (Image: @KaranJoharTeam)

Delhi proved itself to be the biggest fan of Game of Thrones, with the most number of viewers coming from the capital. For season 8 of Game of Thrones, spoilers trumped sleep. Fans chose to watch every episode at 6.30 am on Monday mornings live with America. (Image: @GameOfThrones)

Bengaluru leads the fandom for English movies, while Hindi movies are a hit with Mumbai as the city shows the highest consumption. (Image: @MarvelStudios)

Women prefer scripted drama over reality shows. Around 60 percent of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's audience were women, while 40 percent for Bigg Boss were women. (Image: Twitter)

Kolkata makes way for the new Dada of VIVO IPL. During Andre Russell's iconic 80 off 40 knock (KKR vs MI), there was a 2.3X jump in Bengali consumption. (Image: @IPL)

Non-metros dominated the consumption of VIVO IPL 2019. Pune overtook Hyderabad, while Lucknow raced past Chennai and Bengaluru. (Image: @IPL)

Mumbai Indians moved to the top spot in overall consumption in 2019, Chennai Super Kings retained its top spot with respect to consumption by women. (Image: @mipaltan)

Whether it was retirement rumours or his classic finishes, people talked about MS Dhoni the most on the Watch ‘N Play social feed. (Image: @ChennaiIPL)

During live matches on Hotstar for VIVO IPL there were as many as 18 million Swiggy menu views. (Image: @swiggy_in)

First Published on Dec 18, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Entertainment #Slideshow

